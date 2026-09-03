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Home / Delhi / Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hears citizens’ grievances, directs time-bound action

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hears citizens’ grievances, directs time-bound action

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:49 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta during a public hearing on Wednesday.
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday heard citizens’ grievances at the Chief Minister’s Janseva Sadan, and directed officials to ensure the prompt and time-bound resolution to their complaints.
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The grievances raised during the public hearing included issues related to education, pending award money, waterlogging, sewerage, electrical safety, sanitation, illegal construction and unauthorised connections.

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Gupta directed the officials concerned to investigate the complaints and take necessary action based on the seriousness of each case.

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Several citizens told the Chief Minister that they had approached government departments earlier but their complaints had remained pending despite repeated attempts. Gupta directed officials to review such cases on priority and take necessary administrative action.

She added that the purpose of a public hearing was not merely to listen to people’s complaints but to ensure that they were taken to their logical resolution. “The government’s doors must always remain open to the people,” Gupta said, adding that citizens should be able to approach the government directly with their problems and should not have to make unnecessary rounds of government offices.

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The CM also interacted with women who expressed enthusiasm over the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, under which the first instalment of Rs 2,500 was released to eligible beneficiaries on September 1.

Women attending the hearing thanked Gupta for the scheme and described it as an initiative aimed at economic empowerment of women.

Some citizens also presented Gupta with Laddu Gopal idols prepared by them and extended Janmashtami greetings to the CM.

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