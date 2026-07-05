Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates projects, reviews infra works in Shalimar Bagh & Pitampura

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a series of development projects and inspected key public infrastructure works in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and Pitampura, besides reviewing ongoing initiatives related to park beautification, drainage, sewerage, healthcare, irrigation and technical education.

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During the visit, she directed officials to ensure all projects are completed within the stipulated timeline while maintaining high quality standards.

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The Chief Minister began her visit by inaugurating the development and beautification works at BD-FD Park in Pitampura. She also inaugurated 93 newly installed electric poles and the park’s modern lighting system.

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“The Delhi Government is undertaking large-scale efforts to make public parks across the Capital safer, attractive and more convenient for citizens. Well-developed green spaces not only play an important role in environmental conservation but also improve people’s health and quality of life,” the CM said.

Later, Rekha Gupta inaugurated multiple Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) projects aimed at strengthening the rainwater drainage and sewerage network in the Shalimar Bagh area. The projects include the construction of precast drainage systems along key stretches, a modern drainage network and an additional sewage pumping station with its delivery line to address long-pending sewerage issues in Shalimar Village, Sahipur village and adjoining areas.

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Speaking on the infrastructure projects, the Chief Minister said, “The Delhi Government is developing modern, long-term infrastructure to provide citizens with permanent relief from waterlogging and sewerage-related problems.” She also directed officials to ensure effective operation and regular monitoring of all projects so that residents do not face inconvenience during the monsoon.

During her visit, the CM inspected the NP Block Dispensary and reviewed healthcare services, the availability of medicines, medical equipment and other public facilities. She instructed health officials to ensure quality and timely healthcare services for every citizen.

Rekha Gupta also visited the Munak Canal at Singhalpur, where she reviewed water flow, canal maintenance, cleaning arrangements and overall water management with officials of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department. She directed officials to ensure regular cleaning and conservation of canals and other water bodies to strengthen water supply and maintain environmental balance.

The Chief Minister later visited the DSEU Kasturba Campus in Pitampura to assess the institution’s academic and technical infrastructure, training facilities and skill development programmes.

She said, “The Delhi Government is continuously investing in employment oriented and modern technical education so that young people can access better opportunities aligned with industry requirements.”

Emphasising the government’s focus on execution, Rekha Gupta said, “The Delhi Government’s objective is not merely to inaugurate new projects but to ensure timely, high quality and effective implementation of every scheme.”

She added that the government is conducting regular area-wise inspections of development works to ensure citizens receive better civic infrastructure, modern public services and a clean, safe and developed environment.