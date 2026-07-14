Delhi choking on SO2 emissions from coal-fired power plants in NCR

Most coal-fired power plants around Delhi are operating without a key pollution-control system and are responsible for the bulk of harmful sulphur dioxide (SO2) emissions in the region, according to a new analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The findings have raised fresh concerns over air pollution in and around the National Capital Region (NCR).

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Sulphur dioxide is a gas released when coal is burned. Once it mixes with the air, it can form tiny pollution particles known as PM2.5, which can travel long distances and are linked to asthma, heart disease, strokes and other serious health problems.

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The report says 81% of the sulphur dioxide emitted by coal power plants within a 300-km of Delhi-NCR comes from plants exempted from installing flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems - equipment designed to remove most of the sulphur dioxide before it is released into the atmosphere.

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CREA analysed 25 coal-fired power plant units for which public data was available. Together, these plants emitted an estimated 154 kilotonnes of sulphur dioxide in 2025. Around 90% of these emissions came from plants that did not have FGD systems in operation, the report said.

The findings are linked to changes introduced by the Centre in July 2025. While all coal-fired power plants were originally required to install FGD systems under emission norms issued in 2015, the revised notification exempted about 78% of plants across the country from this requirement. Only plants located close to major cities remain under mandatory compliance, while others have either been exempted or will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

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According to CREA, pollution does not stop at district or state boundaries. The organisation said sulphur dioxide released from power plants could travel hundreds of kilometres, meaning emissions from plants outside Delhi can still worsen air quality in the NCR.

Among the plants studied, Rajpura Thermal Power Plant in Punjab was estimated to be the largest emitter of sulphur dioxide. Other major emitters included Talwandi Sabo, Rajiv Gandhi, Guru Hargobind, Harduaganj and Ropar thermal power plants, all of which were reported to be operating without FGD systems.

The report also found that power plants fitted with flue gas desulphurisation systems such as Mahatma Gandhi and Dadri thermal power plants released far lower levels of sulphur dioxide despite producing similar amounts of electricity.