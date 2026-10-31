Delhi civic body clears Rs 923-cr road sweeping project

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Standing Committee on Friday approved a Rs 923.57-crore project to deploy 70 mechanical road sweeping machines across the city for 10 years and cleared a proposal to introduce barrier-free toll collection at 126 entry points.

The meeting, chaired by Satya Sharma, also directed officials to initiate recruitment for 1,066 vacant posts in the Public Health Department.

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The road-sweeping project aims to reduce dust accumulation and particulate matter generated by vehicular movement. Smaller-capacity machines will be electric, while larger ones will have the option of running on electricity or CNG. The agencies selected for the project will also be responsible for their operation and maintenance for 10 years.

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Under the three project packages, Lion Services Limited will deploy 29 machines at Rs 369.53 crore, GA Infra Private Limited and VN Engineering Company will provide 28 machines at Rs 368.83 crore and JS Enviro Services Private Limited will deploy 13 machines at Rs 185.20 crore.

The committee also approved upgrading the existing RFID-based toll collection system through Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) technology. Using RFID and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), the system will identify moving commercial vehicles and automatically collect road tax and environment compensation charge (ECC), eliminating the need to stop at barriers.

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The six-year project includes six months for implementation and 54 months for operation and maintenance. A minimum annual reserve price of Rs 910 crore has been recommended for road tax collection.

The committee further approved filling 1,066 vacancies, including 14 anti-malaria officers, 105 malaria inspectors, 398 assistant malaria inspectors and 549 MTS (Public Health) posts. Sharma directed officials to begin recruitment immediately and explore contractual appointments if regular hiring takes time.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors accused the BJP-led corporation of withholding development funds from Opposition representatives while releasing money to its own councillors.

MCD Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said the BJP had promised Rs 2 crore to every councillor for ward development, but AAP councillors had received only Rs 50 lakh even after seven months.

He also raised concerns over sanitation, rising pollution, Chhath Puja arrangements, Diwali lighting and mosquito-borne diseases.

AAP MCD co-incharge Preeti Dongra alleged that the alleged discrimination was depriving residents of development work in their wards. She demanded that the BJP fulfil its funding promise.

Sharma, meanwhile, directed Zonal Deputy Commissioners to conduct surprise inspections, monitor staff attendance and ensure that councillors' grievances were resolved at the zonal level. She also called for at least one park in every ward to have a rainwater harvesting system.