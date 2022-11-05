Delhi civic body poll on December 4

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 4

Delhi’s State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev on Friday announced that the MCD elections will be held on December 4 and the counting will take place on December 7.

With the announcement of poll dates, the model code of conduct has come into force in the National Capital from Friday itself, Dev said, adding that, “The filing of nominations will begin from November 7 and the last date for the same is November 14.”

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) further said, “The scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.” Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm, while the poll time has been set between 8 am and 5:30 pm. The entire process of election would complete on December 15, he added.

He said, the total voters in Delhi are 1,46,73,847 – male (79,86,705), female (66,86,081) and transgender (1,061). There are a total of 250 wards in the newly unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Municipal polls were slated to be held in Delhi in April this year. They were put on hold hours before then Delhi State Election Commissioner SK Srivastava was to announce the schedule on March 8 due to the Centre’s plan to reunify the three civic bodies.

The three civic bodies were reunified by the Centre in May this year and the exercise for delimitation of wards was started in July 2022.

According to officials, the polls will be conducted at all polling stations using M-2 model of ECIL make EVMs. The SEC has already made elaborate arrangements to ensure availability of adequate number of EVMs for the smooth conduct of polls.

“At least one model polling station would be set up in each Assembly constituency and one polling station shall be set up to be manned exclusively by women officer/officials in each segments,” a senior official said. The officials said that the maximum limit of expenditure by a candidate at an election to a ward has been fixed at Rs 8 lakh.

The reunified MCD had formally come into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assuming charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The erstwhile MCD, established in 1958, was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister. It was recently reunified by merging three civic bodies- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations or NDMC, SDMC and EDMC.

Dates to remember

Nov 7: Filing of nominations

Nov 14: Last date of filing of nomination papers

Nov 16: Scrutiny of nomination papers to be taken up

Nov 19: Last date for withdrawal of candidature