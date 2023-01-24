Delhi civic body to meet today for mayoral poll

New Delhi, January 23
The LG-nominated members and 10 aldermen will take oath first on Tuesday as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will meet to elect the Mayor days after the proceedings of the house derailed and ended in a ruckus over not administrating oath to elected councillors first.
Presiding Officer Satya Sharma expressed hope that the house this time will go without any untoward incident. “As per the agenda, nominated members and alderman will take oath first. Then other members will take the oath. I don’t think the AAP will create such an issue because it is their loss.,” she said.
The second meeting after the recent high-stakes civic polls in the Capital is slated to take place on Tuesday during which the Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected.
The Mayor and Deputy Mayor are to be elected in the very first house that convenes after a municipal poll, which could not happen on January 6 as the house was adjourned following a ruckus.
