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Home / Delhi / Delhi civic body’s Standing Committee flags illegal playschools, food carts

Delhi civic body’s Standing Committee flags illegal playschools, food carts

Seeks land for 'gaushalas'

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Municipal Corporation (MC) Standing Committee on Tuesday directed officials to intensify action against illegal playschools, food carts and open ‘tandoors’ operating on roads and in other public spaces, while calling for measures to tackle mosquito-borne diseases and the problem of stray cattle in Delhi.

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The directions were issued during a Standing Committee meeting presided over by Chairperson Satya Sharma, where councillors from both the ruling and Opposition sides raised issues related to sanitation, public health, encroachments, pollution, parks and civic safety.

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On mosquito-borne diseases, Sharma directed officials to ensure regular fogging in vulnerable areas and step up awareness campaigns on dengue and malaria. She also asked that councillors be involved in the campaigns to improve outreach among residents.

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Taking note of swine flu cases being reported in the city, the committee Chairperson directed officials to conduct awareness drives and widely disseminate health-related precautions and guidelines.

The committee also discussed the operation of illegal play schools and directed officials to identify such institutions and take action as per rules, while ensuring compliance with child safety standards.

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Councillors also raised concerns over food carts operating without permission on roads and public spaces, and the use of open ‘tandoors’. Officials were directed to conduct regular inspections and take action against unauthorised food carts, open ‘tandoors’ and encroachments affecting traffic movement and contributing to smoke and pollution.

The committee also sought a long-term solution to the problem of stray and abandoned cattle on Delhi’s roads. Sharma said a letter would be written to the Delhi Government seeking land for new ‘gaushalas’, where such animals could be shifted.

Sharma said the Standing Committee’s role was not limited to passing proposals but also ensuring their implementation. She directed officials to take time-bound action on issues raised by councillors and regularly review the status of action taken by the departments concerned.

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