Delhi civil defence volunteer nabbed for posing as cop

A 26-year-old civil defence volunteer has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police constable and wearing a police uniform in the Karawal Nagar area.

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According to the Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Shahrukh Khan, a resident of Mandola in Loni, Ghaziabad, was arrested on the night of June 28. A patrolling team got a tip-off that a civil defence volunteer deployed at the SDM Office in Nand Nagri was posing as a Delhi Police constable near the Jawahar Nagar picket.

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Acting on the tip-off, the anti-auto theft squad conducted a raid around 9:50 pm and arrested the accused. During questioning, he identified himself as constable Shahrukh Khan and claimed that he was posted at the Karawal Nagar police station.

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After verification, it was found that no one by that name was posted at the Karawal Nagar police station. A constable’s uniform was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had been impersonating a Delhi Police constable. A case under Sections 204 and 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station.