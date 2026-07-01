DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi civil defence volunteer nabbed for posing as cop

Delhi civil defence volunteer nabbed for posing as cop

Constable’s uniform recovered from him

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:20 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 26-year-old civil defence volunteer has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a Delhi Police constable and wearing a police uniform in the Karawal Nagar area.

Advertisement

According to the Delhi Police, the accused, identified as Shahrukh Khan, a resident of Mandola in Loni, Ghaziabad, was arrested on the night of June 28. A patrolling team got a tip-off that a civil defence volunteer deployed at the SDM Office in Nand Nagri was posing as a Delhi Police constable near the Jawahar Nagar picket.

Advertisement

Acting on the tip-off, the anti-auto theft squad conducted a raid around 9:50 pm and arrested the accused. During questioning, he identified himself as constable Shahrukh Khan and claimed that he was posted at the Karawal Nagar police station.

Advertisement

After verification, it was found that no one by that name was posted at the Karawal Nagar police station. A constable’s uniform was recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had been impersonating a Delhi Police constable. A case under Sections 204 and 205 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Karawal Nagar police station.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts