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Home / Delhi / Delhi clears Rs 265-crore facelift plan for 75 CM SHRI schools

Delhi clears Rs 265-crore facelift plan for 75 CM SHRI schools

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:21 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Delhi plans major upgrade of school infrastructure and student facilities. (representative image)
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The Delhi Government has approved Rs 265-crore plan to transform 75 CM SHRI schools across the capital, paving the way for a large-scale overhaul of school infrastructure, safety systems, sports facilities and technology-enabled learning spaces.

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The proposal was cleared by the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marking one of the biggest investments in government school infrastructure by the current administration. CM Gupta said, “Providing better infrastructure and a conducive learning environment in government schools is the Delhi Government’s commitment.”

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The project aims to move beyond routine repairs and give government schools a completely new look by creating modern, safe and inclusive campuses for students. The approved works include extensive civil, electrical and safety upgrades, along with the development of new facilities across all 75 schools.

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Officials said school buildings would undergo waterproofing to tackle seepage and dampness. Classrooms and campus structures would also be refurbished through fresh interior and exterior painting, plaster repairs, and upgrades to toilets, drinking water facilities, drainage systems and boundary walls.

A major focus of the project will be to enhance the visual identity of CM SHRI schools. New entrance gates featuring the CM SHRI logo will be developed, while campuses will be beautified with improved fencing, landscaping and modern outdoor learning spaces.

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CM Gupta said, “The Delhi Government is set to take a major step towards equipping government schools in the capital with modern infrastructure, enhanced safety and improved facilities.”

Student safety and accessibility have been placed at the centre of the redevelopment plan. CCTV surveillance systems will be strengthened, high-mast lights installed and fire-safety infrastructure upgraded across campuses.

The electrical infrastructure of schools will also be modernised through new wiring, upgraded electrical panels, LAN connectivity, LED signages and RO-based drinking water systems. The CM said, “The Government’s objective is not merely to repair school buildings, but to create a learning environment where students have access to safe, clean, modern and inspiring campuses.”

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