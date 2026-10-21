Delhi clears sixth mayoral election for April 2027, paving way for another term for Pravesh Wahi

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCD) is set to hold a sixth mayoral election in April 2027, ending months of uncertainty over whether another mayor could be elected during the current five-year term without the incumbent resigning.

The MCD’s law department has cleared the proposal, paving the way for elections to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in April next year. The move will also allow elections to ward committees, the Standing Committee and other municipal committees to be held thereafter.

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The development assumes significance because the present five-year term of the corporation, which began after the December 2022 civic polls, runs until February 2028. Until now, the corporation had not faced a situation in which a sixth mayor had to be elected without a mayor resigning during the term.

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The legal question arose after Pravesh Wahi was elected as the fifth mayor in April 2026. With the MCD Act providing for an annual mayoral election, the corporation sought a legal view on whether it could proceed with another election in April 2027.

The law department has now given the go ahead for the election and clarified that it can be held under the non-reserved category. This means any councillor, irrespective of gender or whether they belong to the Scheduled Caste, can contest.

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The sequence goes back to the first meeting of the present corporation. The MCD elections were held in December 2022, with the Aam Aadmi Party securing a majority. The first House meeting, scheduled for January 6, 2023, could not be held because of disruptions. Three attempts failed before the meeting was finally held on February 23, when Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor.

The next mayoral election was held in April 2023, in accordance with the MCD Act. With a mayor elected every year, five mayors had been elected by April 2026.

The reservation framework is central to the latest legal clearance. Section 35(1) of the MCD Act provides for reservation only in the first and third years of the five-year term. The first year is reserved for a woman councillor and the third for a Scheduled Caste councillor. The other years fall under the general category, allowing councillors from different categories to seek the post.

April 2027 election could therefore also bring Wahi back into contention. With the civic body expected to face several challenges as it moves towards its next general election, likely between December 2027 and January 2028, the present mayor is considered to have an advantage because he is already familiar with the corporation’s functioning.

The sixth election, therefore, is not just another annual change at the civic body. It could determine who leads the MCD in the run up to its next general election.