DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85-cr for SC/ST settlements

Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85-cr for SC/ST settlements

Nine projects inaugurated, foundation laid for 64 new works in Timarpur

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:42 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh and BJP MLAs Ashok Devraha and Surya Prakash Khatri, during the launch of projects under SC/ST Settlements scheme in Delhi on Thursday.
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a major boost to infrastructure development in SC/ST settlements, approving 146 projects worth nearly Rs 85 crore under the SC/ST Improvement Scheme.

Advertisement

The CM inaugurated the completed works and laid foundation stone for several new projects at Malkaganj Chowk, Timarpur.

Advertisement

Addressing a gathering, CM Gupta said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development, guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Advertisement

Emphasising a shift in governance priorities, she said, “Money once wasted on ‘Sheesh Mahals’ will now be spent directly on public welfare.” She added that Delhi’s real strength lies not only in its skyline, but in neighbourhoods where ordinary families live and work. The CM assured the gathering of taking development to every lane and colony without discrimination.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, Timarpur MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, Model Town MLA Ashok Goel and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister said nine projects completed at a cost of Rs 4.12 crore were inaugurated on the occasion, while foundation stones were laid for 64 new projects worth Rs 38.63 crore. These works include renovation of chaupals, construction and strengthening of roads, park development, laying of sewers and improvement of drinking water facilities.

Advertisement

Reviewing her government’s 357-day tenure, CM Gupta said long-pending and stalled projects are now being taken up on priority, with strict monitoring to ensure timely completion. She highlighted ongoing expansion of health centres, schools, Atal canteens, flyovers and hospitals across the city and said special attention was being given to neglected areas such as Malkaganj and Timarpur.

Speaking at the programme, Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said the government was committed to reaching the last person in the queue. Stressing a decisive break from the past, he said, “The era of incomplete projects is over, every deprived family deserves a dignified life.” He noted that the budget for such development works has seen a significant rise, enabling faster execution and wider coverage. He added that 32 categories of works, including community centres, libraries and skill training facilities, are being prioritised to improve living conditions and opportunities for Dalits and marginalised communities.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts