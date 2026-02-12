Delhi CM approves projects worth Rs 85-cr for SC/ST settlements

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a major boost to infrastructure development in SC/ST settlements, approving 146 projects worth nearly Rs 85 crore under the SC/ST Improvement Scheme.

The CM inaugurated the completed works and laid foundation stone for several new projects at Malkaganj Chowk, Timarpur.

Addressing a gathering, CM Gupta said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to inclusive development, guided by the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.

Emphasising a shift in governance priorities, she said, “Money once wasted on ‘Sheesh Mahals’ will now be spent directly on public welfare.” She added that Delhi’s real strength lies not only in its skyline, but in neighbourhoods where ordinary families live and work. The CM assured the gathering of taking development to every lane and colony without discrimination.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, Timarpur MLA Surya Prakash Khatri, Model Town MLA Ashok Goel and other dignitaries. The Chief Minister said nine projects completed at a cost of Rs 4.12 crore were inaugurated on the occasion, while foundation stones were laid for 64 new projects worth Rs 38.63 crore. These works include renovation of chaupals, construction and strengthening of roads, park development, laying of sewers and improvement of drinking water facilities.

Reviewing her government’s 357-day tenure, CM Gupta said long-pending and stalled projects are now being taken up on priority, with strict monitoring to ensure timely completion. She highlighted ongoing expansion of health centres, schools, Atal canteens, flyovers and hospitals across the city and said special attention was being given to neglected areas such as Malkaganj and Timarpur.

Speaking at the programme, Cabinet Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said the government was committed to reaching the last person in the queue. Stressing a decisive break from the past, he said, “The era of incomplete projects is over, every deprived family deserves a dignified life.” He noted that the budget for such development works has seen a significant rise, enabling faster execution and wider coverage. He added that 32 categories of works, including community centres, libraries and skill training facilities, are being prioritised to improve living conditions and opportunities for Dalits and marginalised communities.