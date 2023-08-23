Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates five mohalla clinics

PTI

New Delhi, August 22

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that “these people conspired” against the residents of the national capital and “tried to stop” development works, but asserted that he would not allow any such move.

The AAP national convener made the comments on the microblogging site ‘X’ after inaugurating five new mohalla clinics, including a women-only facility fully staffed by women.

A total of 533 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) are functional in Delhi at present, Kejriwal said and asserted that even the rich are seeking treatment at these facilities as doctors and services there are good.

The new five AAMCs are located at Keshopur Mandi in Tilak Nagar; Block C, Shahbad Dairy area; Block L, Kalkaji Market; Guru Ravidas Marg, Govindpuri; and Block D, Shahbad Dairy area.

