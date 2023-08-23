Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates five mohalla clinics

New Delhi, August 22
In a veiled attack on the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that “these people conspired” against the residents of the national capital and “tried to stop” development works, but asserted that he would not allow any such move.
The AAP national convener made the comments on the microblogging site ‘X’ after inaugurating five new mohalla clinics, including a women-only facility fully staffed by women.
A total of 533 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMCs) are functional in Delhi at present, Kejriwal said and asserted that even the rich are seeking treatment at these facilities as doctors and services there are good.
The new five AAMCs are located at Keshopur Mandi in Tilak Nagar; Block C, Shahbad Dairy area; Block L, Kalkaji Market; Guru Ravidas Marg, Govindpuri; and Block D, Shahbad Dairy area.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is all set for touchdown on moon
The LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan...
Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayaan-3's moon landing, says it will propel India to be global leader in space tech
ISRO’s ambitious third moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander M...
17 killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram
Several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 work...
Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Education Minister Harjot Bains announced this