Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely

New Delhi, March 23

A day after withdrawing his case from the Supreme Court, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

Sunita Kejriwal

Wife reads out his message Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, in perhaps her first such public appearance, read out his message sent from ED custody on Saturday in which the AAP chief said he could not be kept behind bars for long & he would return soon.

However, sources said despite his lawyers’ attempts to get the petition listed for urgent hearing, it was likely to be taken up only after Holi.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had on Friday sent Kejriwal to the ED custody till March 28 “for his detailed and sustained interrogation”.

Kejriwal sought quashing and setting aside of all proceedings, including the summonses issued against him.

Describing himself as a “vocal critic” of the ruling party, an opposition leader and a partner in the INDIA bloc, Kejriwal said the ED, being under the Centre’s control, had been “weaponised” against him.

The ED alleged that Kejriwal was the scam’s kingpin who was directly involved in the implementation of the policy and giving favour to the South Group. The agency alleged that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as “kickbacks”.

Kejriwal, who was apprehended on Thursday, said his arrest and remand were illegal and that he was entitled to be immediately released.

