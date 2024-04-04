Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s health deteriorating, says AAP; Tihar Jail refutes claim

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

Senior AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday asserted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s health has significantly deteriorated following his arrest on March 21.

She emphasised Kejriwal’s severe diabetic condition, necessitating constant monitoring of his sugar levels throughout the day, as well as meticulous management of his medications, insulin injections and diet to address the fluctuations in his sugar levels.

‘BJP putting his health at risk’ If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive the BJP. – Atishi, AAP leader

She highlighted instances during Kejriwal’s custody under the Enforcement Directorate (ED), where his sugar levels dropped thrice, with one instance reaching as low as 46. She expressed concern over Kejriwal’s rapid weight loss of 4.5 kg over the past 12 days, stressing the potential for severe complications for a diabetic patient experiencing such significant weight loss within a short period.

Accusing the BJP of fabricating charges against Kejriwal to suppress him, Atishi warned of dire consequences if anything were to happen to Kejriwal’s health while in custody.

She said, “The entire country is watching the BJP’s actions. If something happens to Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive the saffron party leaders.”

In response, the jail authorities have refuted Atishi’s claims, stating that upon Kejriwal’s arrival on April 1, he was examined by two doctors, and all vital signs were normal. Contrary to Atishi’s assertion of weight loss, the authorities stated that Kejriwal’s weight has remained constant at 65 kg since his arrival in jail. They affirmed that home-cooked food is being provided to Kejriwal as per court orders, and his vital statistics continue to remain normal.

