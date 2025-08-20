DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM assault: Accused had 5 cases booked against him previously

Delhi CM assault: Accused had 5 cases booked against him previously

Delhi Police books the Gujarat man for ‘attempt to murder’
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:47 PM Aug 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajesh Bhai Khimji after being detained by the police in New Delhi. PTI
The Delhi Police has booked accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the latter’s official residence in Civil Lines under Section 109 (1) that deals with attempt to murder among other sections, on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a case under Section 109(1) attempt to murder, Section 132 (offense of assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant) and Section 221 (obstruct to public servant while on duty) of the BNS has been registered against him at police station Civil Lines.

The accused has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway, an official said.

The accused had five cases registered against him at Bhakti Nagar police station previously and had been acquitted in all of them.

