Delhi CM assault: Accused had 5 cases booked against him previously

The Delhi Police has booked accused Rajesh Bhai Khimji, a resident of Rajkot, Gujarat, for attacking Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the latter’s official residence in Civil Lines under Section 109 (1) that deals with attempt to murder among other sections, on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a case under Section 109(1) attempt to murder, Section 132 (offense of assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant) and Section 221 (obstruct to public servant while on duty) of the BNS has been registered against him at police station Civil Lines.

The accused has been taken into police custody and further investigation is underway, an official said.

The accused had five cases registered against him at Bhakti Nagar police station previously and had been acquitted in all of them.