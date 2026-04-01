Delhi CM conducts surprise inspection of Metro Phase-4 works,

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During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of the project and said the RK Ashram Marg station was being developed as a major interchange hub connecting the Blue Line with the Magenta Line. The station forms a crucial part of the 28.92-km Line-8 corridor from Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg.

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Gupta said portions of Phase-4, including stretches between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension, and Deepali Chowk to Majlis Park, have already been opened, while work on the remaining sections is progressing rapidly. The corridor is expected to pass through densely populated areas of West, North and Central Delhi, helping reduce travel time, decongest roads and lower pollution levels.

Highlighting the engineering challenges, she noted that the project includes nearly 7 km of twin tunnels and six underground stations, including Derawal Nagar, Ghanta Ghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazar, Nabi Karim and RK Ashram Marg, constructed under complex conditions. She praised the execution of technically demanding tasks such as tunnelling beneath active railway lines near Sabzi Mandi and constructing an underground station in the congested Sadar Bazar area without disrupting daily life.

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The Chief Minister said advanced technologies and stringent safety protocols are being used to tackle difficult geological conditions, including hard rock and waterlogged soil, ensuring minimal disruption to surface traffic.

Emphasising the strategic importance of the project, Gupta said the Magenta Line will be extended from RK Ashram Marg to Inderlok via Indraprastha to strengthen connectivity to key areas, including the Central Vista. The extension will comprise a 9.91-km stretch from RK Ashram Marg to Indraprastha and an 11.9-km stretch from Indraprastha to Inderlok.

Once completed, the Magenta Line will run from Botanical Garden to Inderlok, spanning around 88.4 km with 65 stations, making it the longest corridor in the Delhi Metro network and fully driverless.

Calling the Delhi Metro the “lifeline” of the Capital, Gupta said that timely completion, safety and quality cannot be compromised as millions rely on it daily. She warned that negligence in construction would not be tolerated.

Following the inspection, the Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior DMRC officials to assess progress and discuss measures to improve passenger amenities. She also stressed the need for transparency and minimising inconvenience to the public during construction.