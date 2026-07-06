Delhi CM cracks whip on waterlogging, reviews Kanwar Yatra preparations

Declaring a "zero-tolerance" approach towards waterlogging, Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Rekha Gupta on Monday directed officials to ensure that flood-prone areas are monitored on the ground and that complaints are addressed within fixed timelines, warning that residents should not suffer because of jurisdictional disputes between agencies.

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Chairing a meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC) Apex Committee at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta reviewed the progress of Mission Kayakalp to upgrade government schools, the Capital's monsoon preparedness and arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.

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Taking stock of preparations for the rainy season, the Chief Minister asked officials to move beyond office-based monitoring and personally inspect vulnerable locations. She said pumps should be deployed at waterlogging hotspots, drains cleaned and drainage links restored without delay.

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"The public is not concerned with whether an area falls under the PWD, MCD, Delhi Jal Board or DDA. They only want a permanent solution," she said, directing departments to carry out joint inspections wherever multiple agencies are involved.

The meeting reviewed flood-prone locations, including Baljeet Nagar, Patel Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Bawana, Kirari, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Mandawali, with officials asked to prepare time-bound action plans for pending projects.

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On the education front, Gupta reviewed work carried out under Mission Kayakalp, under which district magistrates were tasked with transforming two of the most dilapidated government schools in their districts during the summer vacation.

She appreciated district administrations that created new libraries, STEM and science laboratories, smart classrooms, renovated toilets and improved drinking water facilities, while specially commending the district magistrates of Outer North, North-East and New Delhi for their work.

The Chief Minister stressed that the exercise should not be limited to cosmetic improvements and directed officials to prioritise basic infrastructure such as clean toilets, drinking water, furniture, laboratories and libraries.

Reviewing preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, Gupta instructed all district magistrates to coordinate with registered Kanwar camp organisers and ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water, sanitation, electricity, medical facilities and traffic management.

She also directed officials to organise PM UDAY registration camps across unauthorised colonies ahead of the October 31 deadline and reviewed the progress of mini secretariats, rainwater harvesting projects, weekly public grievance hearings, cleanliness drives and cooling zones.

The Chief Minister further instructed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to intensify drives against encroachments on footpaths and called for wider participation in the government's plantation campaign targeting seven lakh saplings. She also directed departments to expand green cover along road medians and vacant stretches to help curb dust pollution.

Emphasising accountability, Gupta said every official would be personally responsible for the implementation of Mission Kayakalp, effective monsoon management and smooth conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.