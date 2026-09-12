DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM directs women’s panel to strengthen grievance redressal

Delhi CM directs women’s panel to strengthen grievance redressal

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
At a meeting with the DCW, CM said laws alone could not ensure the safety of women and girls and stressed the need to make them aware of their rights and available protection mechanisms.
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to strengthen grievance redressal and awareness mechanisms to protect women and children from sexual offences, cybercrimes and exploitation.

At a meeting with the DCW, CM said laws alone could not ensure the safety of women and girls and stressed the need to make them aware of their rights and available protection mechanisms. She directed the commission to simplify its online complaint system and ensure women could easily register complaints and track their disposal.

Advertisement

She asked the DCW to conduct awareness campaigns in schools and colleges on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, online harassment, misuse of social media, cyber fraud and other digital crimes. She also stressed the need to ensure eligible adolescent girls, particularly those from disadvantaged sections, had access to information and free HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer.

Advertisement

The CM called for greater involvement of NGOs, civil society organisations and resident welfare associations (RWAs) in campaigns against child begging. She also stressed mandatory police verification of school staff, school bus and van drivers, attendants and sanitation workers.

She directed the DCW to review facilities at One Stop Centres (Sakhi) and women’s shelter and care institutions run by the government and NGOs, ensuring women received medical care, counselling, legal assistance and rehabilitation support.

Advertisement

At the DCPCR meeting, she said Delhi should be made free of child begging and asked the commission to bring willing NGOs, civil society groups and RWAs on board to expand the campaign at the local level. She stressed that children rescued from begging should be connected with education, skills and dignified livelihoods.

The CM also focused on children living in child care institutions (CCIs), directing the DCPCR to prepare a detailed list of children in after-care facilities, including their age, institution, duration of stay, education, qualifications and skills acquired.

She said providing shelter alone was not enough and stressed the need to connect such children with education, skills and employment to make them self-reliant. The government could also explore providing autos to interested girls and e-rickshaws to boys through the Transport Department to help them establish livelihoods, she said.

The CM further directed the DCPCR to inspect mid-day meal arrangements in schools and nutritional food given at anganwadi centres during National Nutrition Month. She also discussed using interns to review facilities at anganwadi and Palna centres and the behaviour of workers towards children, besides suggesting stronger career guidance facilities in government and municipal schools.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts