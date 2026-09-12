Delhi CM directs women’s panel to strengthen grievance redressal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) to strengthen grievance redressal and awareness mechanisms to protect women and children from sexual offences, cybercrimes and exploitation.

At a meeting with the DCW, CM said laws alone could not ensure the safety of women and girls and stressed the need to make them aware of their rights and available protection mechanisms. She directed the commission to simplify its online complaint system and ensure women could easily register complaints and track their disposal.

Advertisement

She asked the DCW to conduct awareness campaigns in schools and colleges on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, online harassment, misuse of social media, cyber fraud and other digital crimes. She also stressed the need to ensure eligible adolescent girls, particularly those from disadvantaged sections, had access to information and free HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer.

Advertisement

The CM called for greater involvement of NGOs, civil society organisations and resident welfare associations (RWAs) in campaigns against child begging. She also stressed mandatory police verification of school staff, school bus and van drivers, attendants and sanitation workers.

She directed the DCW to review facilities at One Stop Centres (Sakhi) and women’s shelter and care institutions run by the government and NGOs, ensuring women received medical care, counselling, legal assistance and rehabilitation support.

Advertisement

At the DCPCR meeting, she said Delhi should be made free of child begging and asked the commission to bring willing NGOs, civil society groups and RWAs on board to expand the campaign at the local level. She stressed that children rescued from begging should be connected with education, skills and dignified livelihoods.

The CM also focused on children living in child care institutions (CCIs), directing the DCPCR to prepare a detailed list of children in after-care facilities, including their age, institution, duration of stay, education, qualifications and skills acquired.

She said providing shelter alone was not enough and stressed the need to connect such children with education, skills and employment to make them self-reliant. The government could also explore providing autos to interested girls and e-rickshaws to boys through the Transport Department to help them establish livelihoods, she said.

The CM further directed the DCPCR to inspect mid-day meal arrangements in schools and nutritional food given at anganwadi centres during National Nutrition Month. She also discussed using interns to review facilities at anganwadi and Palna centres and the behaviour of workers towards children, besides suggesting stronger career guidance facilities in government and municipal schools.