Delhi CM disburses increased salaries to 4,000 MCD public health employees

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday disbursed increased salaries to around 4,000 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) multi-tasking staff (MTS) in the Public Health Department under the principle of “equal pay for equal work”. The revised payments were transferred directly to their bank accounts.

The employees, initially recruited during the 1996 dengue outbreak and subsequently designated as MTS (Public Health) staff, have been engaged in door-to-door public health work for nearly three decades. The revised salary will be based on the minimum of Level 1 of the pay matrix at Rs 18,000, along with variable Dearness Allowance (DA).

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Addressing a felicitation event at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium at the MCD headquarters, Gupta said the decision recognised the employees’ decades of service and struggle. She said it was the government’s responsibility to safeguard the dignity, rights and welfare of those working on the ground to serve Delhi’s residents.

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The Chief Minister said the government was committed to improving not only public systems but also the lives of people responsible for implementing them. She cited increases in the honorarium of ASHA and Anganwadi workers and the monthly stipend of nursing interns as examples of steps taken for the welfare of employees.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the annual financial implication of the salary revision would be around Rs 52 crore. He said the proposal, announced in the previous MCD Budget, received the Chief Minister’s approval after the financial implications were brought to her notice.

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Wahi said the MCD was working with the Delhi Government to implement its development initiatives and assured that the civic body would work to meet the expectations of the Chief Minister.

He also announced that the MCD would recruit 2,500 sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness in Delhi and its markets during the Diwali festive season, following the Chief Minister’s directive. He said attempts by the Opposition to obstruct the initiative had not succeeded.

MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar said the revised pay structure would provide the employees with greater financial security and encourage them to perform their duties with renewed dedication.

CM Gupta urged civic employees to deal with residents with humility and sensitivity, saying their conduct shaped the public perception of the government. She assured them that the Delhi Government would support them in addressing their concerns.

Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav, other councillors and senior MCD officials attended the event.