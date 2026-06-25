Delhi CM Gupta clears Rs1,668-cr for AUD campus

In a major boost to higher education infrastructure in the Capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday approved the construction of a new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) at Dheerpur in North Delhi at an estimated cost of Rs 1,668 crore.

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The approval was granted by the Delhi Government’s Expenditure Finance Committee, chaired by the CM. The meeting was attended by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma, Education Minister Ashish Sood and senior government officials.

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Spread across nearly 20 hectares (around 50 acres), the proposed campus will be developed in phases and is expected to eventually accommodate around 8,000 students. In the first phase, academic facilities will be created for 5,400 students. The project also includes hostel accommodation for 840 students, along with residential facilities for faculty members and staff. The campus will feature academic blocks, a central library, administrative buildings, student amenities, sports infrastructure and a 2,500-seat auditorium.