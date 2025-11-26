DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Gupta flags off procession marking martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Guru

Delhi CM Gupta flags off procession marking martyrdom day of ninth Sikh Guru

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:52 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. File
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off a procession from Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib in Chandni Chowk to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The ‘Hind ki Chadar’ procession will travel from Delhi to Gurdwara Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, carrying the message of the ninth Sikh Guru’s teachings and sacrifice.

Before the flag-off, the CM paid obeisance at Sisganj Sahib and sought blessings for the devotees undertaking the journey. Addressing the gathering, she said the event was an opportunity to remember Guru Tegh Bahadur’s courage and his supreme sacrifice in the defence of faith. “Guru Sahib’s teachings inspire us to uphold faith, peace and equality. His sacrifice stands as a beacon of light for the protection of humanity and the values of truth,” she said.

Gupta added the Guru was honoured as ‘Hind ki Chadar’ for sacrificing his life to protect the dignity and religious freedom of the nation. She urged citizens to follow his ideals and spread harmony and brotherhood in society.

As the procession began its journey, the atmosphere reverberated with chants of “Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh”.

