Delhi CM Gupta unveils Delhi half marathon medal, calls for wider participation

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday unveiled the finisher medal for the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon 2026 at the Delhi Secretariat, saying the growing participation of women, youngsters and persons with disabilities reflected the event’s expanding public appeal. The half marathon will be held on October 18, starting and finishing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Besides the half marathon and ‘Open 10K’, the event will feature the ‘Great Delhi Run’, ‘Senior Citizens’ Run’ and ‘Champions with Disability Run’. “The half marathon in Delhi is no longer just a sporting competition but has become a celebration of the city’s energy, diversity and public participation. When we talk about ‘Fit India’ and ‘Fit Delhi’, such public-participation events become extremely important,” the CM said.

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Gupta said more than 40,000 people had participated in the event last year and expressed confidence that enthusiasm would continue to grow this year. She particularly highlighted the increasing participation of women, describing it as a sign of growing awareness about health and an active lifestyle.

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She also urged the Vedanta Group to undertake social development projects for underprivileged sections of society in Delhi. Gupta said the Delhi Government would extend all possible support for the successful conduct of the marathon, with the Metro, Tourism Department and other agencies providing necessary assistance.

Calling for greater public participation in fitness initiatives, Gupta appealed to Delhi residents to join the marathon and view it as more than just a race — a commitment to a healthy lifestyle and community participation.

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Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said the half marathon had become an important brand event on the city’s annual calendar.

“People from all over the world come to participate in this event, while participants from different states across the country also travel to Delhi. Such major events promote tourism while also enhancing Delhi’s brand,” Mishra said.

He added that the Delhi Government was committed to promoting live events, concerts and sporting events and was introducing new policies in this direction.

Mishra urged people to participate in the October 18 event and contribute to developing Delhi as a major tourism destination.