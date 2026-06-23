Delhi CM hands over Rs 10L ex gratia to victims’ families

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met the families of those who lost their lives in the Saidulajab building collapse and the Hauz Rani fire tragedy at the Delhi Secretariat. She handed over ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the affected families.

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Expressing deep condolences, the CM assured the bereaved families that the Delhi Government stands with them during this difficult time and pledged strict action against those responsible for the tragedies.

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CM Gupta said, “Those responsible will not be spared under any circumstances. The government is taking concrete steps to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.”

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She added, “No assistance can make up for the loss of a loved one, but in this hour of grief, the Delhi Government stands firmly with you like a family.”

The CM said the loss of lives in the Saidulajab building collapse on May 30 and the Hauz Rani fire incident on June 3 was an irreparable tragedy. Referring to the victims, she noted that several young people with promising future died in the Saidulajab collapse, while the Hauz Rani fire claimed two generations of the same family, making it a loss not only for the affected families but for society as a whole.

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Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and senior officials from departments concerned were present during the meeting. Family members shared their grief and concerns regarding administrative arrangements and emergency response mechanisms, while urging the government to take stronger preventive measures.

Listening to the families, the CM said the government was treating these incidents not merely as accidents but as lessons to strengthen public safety. She assured that thorough investigations were underway and that strict legal action would be taken against those found guilty.

As part of its efforts to improve emergency preparedness, the Delhi Government is preparing a special fire safety plan for the capital. The initiative will focus on enhancing the capacity of the Delhi Fire Services and procuring smaller firefighting vehicles capable of reaching narrow lanes and densely populated areas more quickly.