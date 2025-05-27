DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM inaugurates key development projects in Delhi’s Haiderpur area

Delhi CM inaugurates key development projects in Delhi’s Haiderpur area

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated several major development projects in the Haiderpur area of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. The event, held near the Ayurvedic Hospital, was attended by a large number of residents, local leaders and...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:05 AM May 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inaugurated several major development projects in the Haiderpur area of the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency. The event, held near the Ayurvedic Hospital, was attended by a large number of residents, local leaders and government officials. The projects are part of the Delhi Government’s larger mission to build a ‘Viksit Delhi’ by improving basic infrastructure and ensuring access to essential public services for all.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, CM Rekha Gupta said as her government neared its first 100 days in office, it was committed to delivering results on the ground. She presented what she called a “report card” of achievements, highlighting real improvements in civic amenities and long-pending issues being resolved. “Our government is focused on grassroots-level development, and every colony and locality must benefit from the city’s growth,” she said.

Among the key initiatives launched was the laying of new sewer lines in critical parts of Haiderpur, including from the Ayurvedic Hospital to Shalimar Village Chowk, as well as through Merath Wali Gali, Ambedkar Colony Gali No. 4, Sahipur village and other densely populated areas. CM Gupta noted that these areas had been dealing with sewer-related problems for years, and the new infrastructure would finally offer relief from waterlogging and poor sanitation.

Advertisement

To address another major issue, the Chief Minister announced the start of a Rs 58 lakh drainage project on Chaudhary Mehr Chand Marg, the main entry road to Haiderpur Village, which regularly faces severe waterlogging during the monsoon. The new drainage system is expected to significantly improve road usability and public safety in the rainy season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper