Delhi CM inspects Chhath ghat works along Munak Canal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction of Chhath ghats and beautification works along the Munak Canal near Prem Bari Bridge in Singalpur. She directed officials to complete all essential works before the festival, with a focus on cleanliness, lighting and facilities for devotees.

During the inspection, Gupta reviewed the progress of construction, landscaping, roads, footpaths and waste management. She said development works must prioritise quality, utility and aesthetics rather than merely fulfilling formalities, and warned that negligence would not be tolerated.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that ghat walls and pathways were completed on time, construction debris was removed and adequate lighting and decorative light strings were installed to create a festive atmosphere. She also asked them to inspect access routes, stairs and drainage systems to ensure devotees faced no inconvenience during Chhath.

Advertisement

Reviewing the landscaping and plantation work, Gupta called for a planned approach to develop green spaces, including organised plantation, attractive designs and green belts. She asked officials to prepare an improved design for the area along the canal.

She also stressed the need for coordinated development of roads, footpaths, bridge and ghats, directing officials to avoid unnecessary construction and prioritise smooth traffic movement and pedestrian convenience.

Advertisement

On sanitation, the Chief Minister directed officials to put in place a proper waste collection and disposal system to ensure that garbage did not accumulate on roads and footpaths.

Gupta said Chhath was closely linked to Delhi’s cultural identity and public faith, with devotees offering prayers to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. She said the government had a responsibility to ensure clean, well-organised worship sites and better facilities for devotees.

The government aims to complete the construction of ghats and related development works before Chhath, she said, directing officials to monitor progress regularly and address shortcomings promptly.