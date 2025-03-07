Delhi CM inspects govt school in Shalimar Bagh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted an inspection in Shalimar Bagh to assess the condition of drinking water, sanitation and road infrastructure in the area. As part of her visit, she also inspected a government girls’ school in the area.

During her visit, she also toured Shalimar Village Chowk, Max Road, Haiderpur Village Chowk and other parts of Ward No. 55 under the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency.

CM Gupta examined the availability of clean drinking water and proper sanitation facilities at the school. She directed officials to resolve water and sanitation issues in the school on a priority.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Gupta interacted with local residents and traders and listened to their grievances regarding poor drainage system, damaged roads and lack of civic maintenance. She noted that both small market complexes and major commercial areas in the constituency were facing similar challenges.

“People here are struggling due to broken sewage systems and poorly maintained drains. Even essential infrastructure in industrial areas has been neglected. The previous government focused on advertising problems rather than solving them. My priority is to address these concerns and bring real change,” she stated.

Advertisement

Later, taking to social media platform ‘X’, CM Gupta reaffirmed her commitment to improving basic amenities in the area. “I, along with officials, inspected various locations in Shalimar Bagh to assess water supply, sanitation and road conditions. Based on public feedback, I have directed immediate action to resolve these issues. Our goal is to ensure that every citizen of Delhi receives proper civic facilities, and we are working continuously towards this,” she posted on X, using the hashtag #ViksitDelhi.