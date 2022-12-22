 Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again : The Tribune India

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Dominant sub-variant XBB detected in 92 pc samples in Delhi till now

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, December 22

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus that is causing a surge in cases in many countries has not been detected in Delhi so far and added his government is fully geared up to tackle any eventuality.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the dominant sub-variant in Delhi is XBB that has been detected in 92 per cent of the samples till now.

Kejriwal had convened a meeting at his residence on the Covid situation amid a surge in cases in many countries.

At the moment, 2,500 tests are being conducted and these can be increased to one lakh if there is a surge in Covid cases.

“We have 8,000 beds ready for Covid patients. At the time its peak, we had readied 25,000 beds but the bed capacity can be increased to 36,000.

“The government has also widened the scope of testing and those with SARS and breathing issues are being compulsorily tested using the RT-PCR method,” he added.

He said only 24 per cent of the eligible population have taken the precaution dose and urged people to get the jab.

The new variant BF.7 of the novel coronavirus, which is believed to be linked to the surge in Covid cases in some countries, has been detected in some parts of the country.

Asked whether there are plans to bring back the mask mandate, he said they are awaiting Centre’s directions.

