Delhi CM Kejriwal steps in to improve road safety

New Delhi, February 28
In a major move to improve road safety in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would personally oversee the government’s road-safety initiatives, the Delhi Government said. The decision comes amid the government’s bid to improve the safety standards of the city given how many families suffer because of road fatalities every year.
In addition to this, the Delhi government has also announced that it would be tightening the enforcement of traffic norms and taking strict action against violators. With these measures, the government aims to reduce the number of accidents on Delhi’s roads and look after the safety of its citizens. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review Delhi’s Road Safety Standards and Initiatives.
The CM took stock of various projects and proposals, including diversion of compounding fees towards the Road Safety Fund and the setting up of safe school zones. The CM reviewed road accident data of Delhi, highlighting his concerns about overspeeding on the city’s roads. He also discussed the Bus Lane Initiative by the Enforcement branch of the Transport Department, road improvement projects and the strengthening of the golden hour treatment mechanism. The meeting was attended by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, officers of all concerned departments and experts from IIT Delhi.
