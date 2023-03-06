 Delhi CM Kejriwal throws open Ashram flyover extension, commuters heave sigh of relief : The Tribune India

Delhi CM Kejriwal throws open Ashram flyover extension, commuters heave sigh of relief

‘People will be able to reach Noida from AIIMS quickly since they will be able to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram and DND’

Delhi CM Kejriwal throws open Ashram flyover extension, commuters heave sigh of relief



PTI

New Delhi, March 6

The much-awaited Ashram flyover extension will help commuters bypass three traffic lights and commute ‘signal free’ between Noida and AIIMS, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Kejriwal inaugurated the key flyover extension on Monday, bringing relief to commuters waiting for it to open for over two months.

The chief minister said the extension will also bring relief from long traffic jams in the area, particularly during office-going hours.

“People will be able to reach Noida from AIIMS quickly since they will be able to bypass three traffic signals between Ashram and DND,” he said.

The AAP national convener added that only a few minor tasks are left to be completed before the flyover can become fully operational.

“Initially, only light vehicles will be permitted to use it for a brief period because of a high-tension wire that still needs to be removed. Once this is done, other vehicles will also be allowed. The total length of the flyover, including the ramp, is 1,425 metres,” he said.

The chief minister congratulated the people of Delhi and acknowledged that although the flyover extension’s construction caused some traffic-related inconvenience, it was necessary to bring positive change.

He also apologised for any trouble caused during the construction period but emphasised that the project’s completion will bring new opportunities.

Kejriwal recognised the hard work of Public Works department (PWD) engineers and congratulated them on completing the project ahead of schedule despite initial doubts about the plan to finish it between 45 and 60 days.

Anant Kumar, the Public Works department’s engineer-in-chief, said light vehicles will be allowed on the extended flyover for a month. Heavy vehicles will be allowed following completion of the remaining work, likely by March-end.

The Ashram flyover was closed for traffic from January 1.

The mega project received clearance from the Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning and Engineering) Centre in 2017 and administrative approval of Rs 129 crore was granted in 2019, Kumar said.

While construction began in 2020, the project was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown for eight to 10 months.

The final cost of the project came to Rs 164 crore.

“Some work on the project was also supposed to be done by the National Highways Authority of India but the PWD took over from them due to the slow progress,” Kumar said.

The senior PWD official said they have also developed a subway at the Maharani Bagh Ring Road stretch to help pedestrians.

According to commuters and local residents, reopening of the flyover will not only ease traffic congestion in the area but also help people reach markets and hospitals in less time.

Pradeep Anand, president of Sunlight Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, said people residing near the flyover and other areas had been facing a harrowing time for the past two months.

“Since the traffic signal was closed, we had no other option but to take a U-turn from Sarai Kale Khan but it would take us nearly 30 minutes as the U-turn stretch was long and there would be heavy traffic congestion,” he said.

The traffic signal connecting Sunlight Colony with New Friends Colony where Holy Family Hospital is situated was also shut, compounding their woes.

“The nearest hospital for us is Holy Family Hospital in the New Friends Colony area. During emergencies, it would take us nearly an hour to reach the hospital after taking the U-turn from Sarai Kale Khan,” Anand said.

Sushil Singh, a trader from Lajpat Nagar, said people would not be able to reach markets from Noida quickly when the flyover was shut.

“When this (flyover) was closed, people would hate travelling by road from Noida to Lajpat Nagar. We also saw a decline in business. But now people will return to our market,” he hoped.

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

