Delhi CM launches 'disaster ready' campaign to prepare schools for emergencies

Delhi CM launches 'disaster ready' campaign to prepare schools for emergencies

"Teachers and school staff will also receive specialised training "that can help save many lives in any real crisis"

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:15 PM Dec 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File photo
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said that it is crucial for the country and its cities to be "disaster ready", stressing that schools must be fully equipped to safeguard thousands of children present on campus at any given time.

Speaking to reporters after launching the 'Disaster Ready School Safety Campaign' across six educational districts of Delhi from a private school at Pusa Road, Gupta said the initiative would strengthen preparedness and response systems in educational institutions.

"It is very important that our country and cities are disaster ready. Schools should be disaster ready where thousands of children are present at a time. All the facilities should be there at a school to tackle any disaster," she said.

This campaign, which will be conducted across the country, has started from a school in Delhi, she said.

"Disaster-ready schools are a very important initiative. Delhi will become a city capable of tackling any kind of disaster," the CM added.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Education Minister Ashish Sood were also present at the launch.

In a post on X, Gupta said the campaign aims to ensure that every school prepares a disaster management plan and conducts regular mock drills so that children know "what immediate steps they should take by staying calm" during an emergency.

She added that teachers and school staff will also receive specialised training "that can help save many lives in any real crisis".

The initiative is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the Education Department.

