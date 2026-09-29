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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM launches single-window portal for traders, investors

Delhi CM launches single-window portal for traders, investors

Move aims to simplify access to govt approvals, services

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:52 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta with Cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sira during the launch of the Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal.
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal, a single-window digital platform aimed at simplifying access to government approvals and services for traders, entrepreneurs, MSMEs, start-ups, industrial units and investors.

The portal currently integrates more than 50 services from 15 departments, with the government planning to bring over 100 services across 21 departments onto the platform by next month. The system is expected to benefit more than eight lakh traders in Delhi, including MSMEs.

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Integrated with the national single-window system, the portal will provide access to approvals at both the Central and state levels through a common digital interface.

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The platform will allow users to identify required approvals, submit applications, track their status and communicate with departments from a single interface. Its single sign-on (SSO) facility will enable users to access services across departments through one login, while the common application form (CAF) will reduce the need to repeatedly submit basic information.

The “know your approvals” feature will guide entrepreneurs on permissions and approvals required for their proposed businesses. An applicant dashboard will allow users to track applications, while departmental dashboards will help officials monitor applications and service delivery.

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The portal will also include FAQs, manuals and other guidance to help applicants understand procedures before submitting applications.

Gupta said the initiative was aimed at creating a business environment based on “trust, transparency and convenience” and reducing procedural complexities for entrepreneurs and investors.

“Ease-of-doing business is not limited to putting processes online. It is about creating a system based on trust, transparency and convenience between the government and the business community,” she said.

Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the portal would provide entrepreneurs with a single-window facility for licences, no-objection certificates and other business-related services through a single ID.

He said 15 departments and boards had so far been integrated with the portal and the government aimed to add more than 100 services from 21 departments by next month. More industry and logistics-related services would also be added.

A helpline, 7827079696, has been launched for businessmen and entrepreneurs to register grievances related to the single-window system and initiate their resolution.

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