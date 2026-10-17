Delhi CM lays stones for 4 projects at agriculture markets

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday laid the foundation stones for four infrastructure projects at Delhi’s agricultural markets, including road reconstruction at Keshopur, temporary grain storage sheds at Narela and sewerage upgrades and a technology-based vehicle weighing system at Azadpur.

The projects, launched at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) office in Azadpur under the Seva Sankalp Campaign, aim to improve the movement of produce, drainage, storage and market management.

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At Keshopur Fruit and Vegetable Market, internal roads that are more than 20 years old will be rebuilt at a cost of Rs 9.48 crore. At the new grain market in Narela, two temporary sheds will be constructed across the approximately 33-acre market to provide covered space for grain and protect it from adverse weather.

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At Azadpur New Vegetable Market, sewerage and drainage problems in Blocks B and C, where pipelines have been in use for nearly 30 years, will be addressed. The work will target damaged and blocked pipelines, sinking and water leakage to reduce waterlogging and improve sanitation.

A slow-speed weigh-in-motion system will also be installed at the entry and exit gates of Azadpur Fruit and Vegetable Market. The system will weigh commercial vehicles without requiring them to come to a complete stop, while electronic records are expected to improve transparency and accountability.

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Gupta said agricultural markets played a crucial role in connecting farmers’ produce with consumers and required infrastructure that ensured its safe handling and smooth movement. She said the government was drawing up long-term development plans based on the specific requirements of individual markets, with the aim of creating infrastructure capable of meeting needs over the next 100 years.

The proposed improvements extend beyond the four projects to include internal roads, sewerage networks, drainage, waste disposal, lighting, healthcare facilities and amenities for workers. The government is also looking at CCTV surveillance, a Control and Command Centre and facilities for private and commercial vehicles.

The CM said consultants had been appointed for the development of Tikri Khampur Fruit and Vegetable Market and that further steps were underway. Anuj Sharma, Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board, has been assigned responsibility for coordinating and monitoring the work, according to the government.

Development Minister Kapil Mishra said work that had remained stalled in the city’s agricultural markets for decades was now progressing. He cited roads that had not been rebuilt for 15 to 20 years and areas that had lacked sewerage facilities for around 30 years.

1,400 Class IX girls receive bicycles

CM Gupta on Friday performed Kanya Pujan at the CM SHRI School in Shalimar Bagh and distributed bicycles to around 1,400 Class IX girls studying in government schools in the constituency. The distribution was held under the Vidya Vahini Scheme to ease students' daily commute, reduce transport-related difficulties and encourage them to continue their education. Gupta said Kanya Pujan should also serve as a reminder of the need to ensure respect, equality, safety and educational opportunities for girls.

Upkeep of public spaces to be intensified ahead of Diwali

With Diwali approaching, CM Rekha Gupta directed officials to intensify cleanliness and lighting arrangements across Delhi, warning that negligence in maintaining public spaces would not be tolerated.

At a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, she instructed departments and civic agencies to remove garbage, construction debris and unauthorised posters from roads, markets, flyovers, residential areas and public places.

Gupta directed officials to initiate legal action, including registration of FIRs under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, against those putting up unauthorised posters and banners on public property.

Govt okays Rs 445 crore for MCD sanitation services

The government has approved Rs 445.08 crore for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to strengthen sanitation services across the Capital.

Of the total allocation, Rs 207.81 crore, the largest share, has been earmarked for daily operations and maintenance, including routine cleaning, garbage collection and upkeep of sanitation services. Another Rs 188.36 crore has been allocated towards wages and salaries of sanitation workers, while Rs 48.91 crore will be spent on purchasing modern cleaning machines, equipment and other assets to strengthen mechanised sanitation operations.