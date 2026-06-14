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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM leads Yamuna riverbank cleanliness drive; ministers BJP leaders volunteers join

Delhi CM leads Yamuna riverbank cleanliness drive; ministers BJP leaders volunteers join

Rekha Gupta says projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore have already been approved for Yamuna cleaning

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:50 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in a Yamuna cleaning drive, in New Delhi, on Sunday. Image credit/PTI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her cabinet colleagues on Sunday undertook a cleanliness drive at the 28 ghats of the Yamuna river here.

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Gupta, who participated in the drive at the riverfront in the Geeta Colony area, said public participation was the key to ensuring a clean and pristine Yamuna.

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Noting that broken idols and clothes have been discarded in the river, she urged people to avoid throwing such items in the river.

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The drive began at 6 am and lasted for four hours.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra also joined the campaign at the Yamuna Bank stretch of the river along with other party leaders and workers.

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Officials said thousands of citizens, including volunteers of more than 500 social and religious organisations, also participated in the campaign.

Maintaining the cleanliness of the river was a shared responsibility that requires both the government and society to work together, the Chief Minister said.

She said the campaign would not remain limited to a single day and that the Delhi Government would continue to organise similar drives regularly at various locations, inviting citizens to participate in them.

Projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore have already been approved for Yamuna cleaning. Under the AMRUT scheme, 12 new decentralised sewage treatment plants are being set up in the Najafgarh area for Rs 860 crore to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the drain and the Yamuna, she added.

Delhi ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Pankaj Singh, Ravinder Indraj, and Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also participated in the campaign at different Ghats.

BJP MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari and Swati Maliwal also joined the campaign with other leaders and workers of the party.

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