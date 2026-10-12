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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM offers prayers at Jhandewalan Temple

Delhi CM offers prayers at Jhandewalan Temple

Says no one will be allowed to hold Delhi hostage

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:40 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta offers prayers at Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of Shardiya Navratri in New Delhi on Sunday. ANI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday offered prayers at Jhandewalan Temple on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri and prayed for the happiness, peace, prosperity and good health of people in Delhi and across the country.

After offering prayers to Maa Bhagwati, Gupta extended Navratri greetings to the people and said the festival conveyed the message of faith, devotion, strength and righteousness.

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Taking a swipe at those staging protests in the capital, she said no one would be allowed to hold Delhi hostage or damage public property.

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“Everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy, but inconveniencing the public, damaging public property and disrupting the normal order of the city in the name of protest are unacceptable,” she said.

Gupta said the Delhi Government was committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of residents and maintaining the normal functioning of the city. She said: “May the Goddess grant wisdom to those placing their own interests above the nation's welfare and development."

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Protests affected businesses: Malhotra

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal were trying to compete with each other to prove who is the bigger anarchist. He alleged that their protests had disrupted public life and affected businesses in the Capital.

Malhotra said the protests, held over the past week demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation, came at a crucial time for traders and daily-wage workers.

He said the political activity during the Navratri, Durga Puja, Ramlila and Diwali shopping season had caused financial distress to a section of Delhi’s population.

Malhotra alleged that the AAP held protests from October 5 to 7, followed by Congress demonstrations on October 8 and 9. He said the AAP-backed Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and Left parties also took to the streets on October 10.

Calling the political developments a “Kaun Bada Anarchist” contest, the BJP leader urged the parties to stop their protests and allow traders and workers to earn their livelihoods during the festive season.

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