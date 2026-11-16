Delhi CM offers puja on Chhath along Yamuna

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Sunday celebrated Chhath Puja with traditional fervour, offering arghya to the setting sun and praying for the happiness, prosperity and good health of people.

Gupta visited a Chhath ghat on the banks of the Yamuna in Sonia Vihar, where she offered prayers and interacted with devotees who had gathered to celebrate the festival. A large number of devotees thronged the ghats along the river, performing traditional rituals, singing Chhath songs and making offerings to Chhathi Maiya in bamboo baskets.

The Chief Minister also inspected various Chhath ghats along the Yamuna by boat and reviewed the arrangements made for devotees. She greeted people on the occasion and extended her wishes to those celebrating the festival.

Describing Chhath as a celebration of faith, discipline and social harmony, Gupta said, “Chhath is not merely a religious observance but a unique celebration of faith, discipline, cleanliness, dedication and social harmony. The festival teaches us to respect nature and the environment. The tradition of worshipping both the setting and the rising sun conveys the message of expressing gratitude for every phase of life”.

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“During Chhath, not just families but the entire community comes together to participate in the prayers and rituals. This spirit of togetherness and folk culture is what makes the festival special,” she said.

Highlighting the contribution of the Purvanchali community to Delhi, she said, “Delhi is home to people from every part of the country, and the Purvanchali community has made a significant contribution to the development and growth of the Capital through its hard work and dedication. The Delhi Government is committed to ensuring that its Purvanchali brothers and sisters feel at home and have access to better facilities while celebrating their festivals in Delhi. Chhath is deeply connected to their faith and cultural identity, and the government is therefore committed to ensuring that devotees have access to better ghats, a clean environment and all necessary facilities for performing the rituals”.

Gupta said arrangements had been made at several locations along the Yamuna for the festival. She also highlighted the development of a Chhath ghat along the Munak Canal in North Delhi, calling it a step towards addressing the long-standing demands of the Purvanchali community.

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The government was working to provide accessible and well-equipped ghats across the city so that devotees would not have to travel long distances to perform the rituals, she said.

The Chief Minister further said special bus services had been arranged between Delhi and Bihar to facilitate people travelling to celebrate Chhath with their families.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh celebrated the festival at his residence, where he offered arghya to the setting sun and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of people across the country. His wife, Swati Verma, welcomed devotees and their family members who visited the residence. Special arrangements were also made to facilitate the performance of rituals.

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Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "Chhath Mahaparv is a beautiful celebration of faith, devotion, folk culture and gratitude towards nature. The festival reflects the values of discipline, dedication, cleanliness and collective harmony. The devotion and commitment of Chhath devotees make this festival a unique and cherished part of India’s cultural heritage."

He prayed to Chhathi Maiya to bless every family in Delhi and across the country with happiness, peace, prosperity and good health, and extended his greetings to all those celebrating the festival.