Delhi CM opens fire station in Malviya Nagar

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated the Geetanjali fire station in Malviya Nagar and flagged off 20 specialised fire response motorcycles and 26 quick response vehicles (QRVs) under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

Gupta said the Delhi Government was committed to ensuring fast, effective and professional fire and rescue services for residents, particularly as the city’s growing population and dense settlements create new challenges for emergency response.

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With the commissioning of the Geetanjali station, the Delhi Fire Service now has 71 operational fire stations. The new station has 16 firefighters and is equipped with a small fire tender, a QRV and firefighting and rescue equipment. It will cater to Malviya Nagar, Geetanjali, Shivalik, Khirki, Press Enclave, Deoli, Nai Basti, Adarsh Enclave, Dera village and adjoining areas.

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The government has set a target of 120 fire stations, including a state-of-the-art training centre at Budhanpur Majra. Work is underway in phases on eight new fire stations, a vehicle workshop and training facilities, while land and basic infrastructure are being developed for 23 additional stations.

The 20 specialised motorcycles have been deployed to help firefighters reach narrow lanes, crowded markets and densely populated areas where large fire tenders may face difficulty. Equipped with compressed-air foam and water-mist backpack systems, high-pressure air cylinders, portable extinguishing systems and dual-mode nozzles, the motorcycles will allow trained personnel to begin initial firefighting and rescue operations before additional resources arrive.

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The 26 new QRVs have taken the Delhi Fire Service’s total QRV strength to 50. The vehicles have a 125-litre ultra-high-pressure firefighting system, comprising at least 100 litres of water and 25 litres of foam, along with a 180-bar high-pressure pump, 60-metre hose and five-mode nozzle. The government plans to increase the QRV fleet to 100.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said rapid urbanisation, narrow roads and increasing traffic had created new challenges for the fire service. He said the department was being modernised through new vehicles, wireless networks, command centres and advanced firefighting equipment.

The government also plans to procure nine hydraulic platforms, four urban search and rescue vehicles, four light and breathing apparatus vehicles, 44 multi-purpose vehicles, 17 command and control vehicles and 18 small rescue vehicles.