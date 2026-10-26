Delhi CM orders probe into animal shelter demolition, assures Rs 5L aid

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the conduct of a junior engineer and directed the police to register a case against those responsible for the alleged demolition of boundary walls on land used for an animal shelter and a free veterinary hospital. She has also assured animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra of Rs 5 lakh in assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The action follows Mishra’s allegation that a group of people entered the agricultural land with a JCB machine on Friday and demolished its boundary walls, damaging the property.

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Gupta has directed the District Magistrate to provide all necessary assistance to Mishra in setting up the animal shelter. She also assured her that strict action would be taken against those found responsible for harassment or misuse of authority.

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“We have taken all necessary steps to ensure that animal welfare activist Jagriti Mishra receives all possible support,” Gupta said.

“An inquiry into the junior engineer’s conduct has been ordered, and the police have been directed to register a case against those responsible. The District Magistrate has been instructed to assist her in setting up the animal shelter,” she added.

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Mishra alleged that attempts had previously been made to enter the property unlawfully. She claimed that last week, a person visited the premises identifying himself as a local councillor affiliated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

“On Friday, our labourers called to inform me that some people had entered the agricultural land with a JCB machine and were demolishing the boundary walls, causing significant damage. The land is being used for a cow shelter and a free veterinary hospital,” Mishra said.

She maintained that the demolition had damaged infrastructure meant to support the animal shelter. Gupta said Rs 5 lakh would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support Mishra.

“Our government will not tolerate harassment of citizens or misuse of authority. Those found guilty will face strict action under the law,” the Chief Minister said. The inquiry and police action will examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged demolition and establish responsibility.