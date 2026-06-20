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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM recommends transfer of 39 long-serving jail doctors

Delhi CM recommends transfer of 39 long-serving jail doctors

Proposal sent to L-G, move aims at improving human resource management

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File
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In a move aimed at strengthening healthcare administration and improving human resource management, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recommended the transfer of 39 doctors who have been posted in Delhi’s Tihar and Mandoli jails for five years or more.

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The proposal, sent to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, forms part of the Delhi Government’s broader efforts to enhance accountability, optimise deployment of medical personnel and improve the efficiency of healthcare services across institutions.

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According to officials, the list includes specialist doctors as well as general duty medical officers. Most of the doctors proposed for transfer have reportedly been serving at the same jail facilities since 2014.

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To fill the vacancies, the government has also proposed the deployment of around 35 other doctors. In total, approximately 74 transfers have been recommended under the exercise.

The Chief Minister said the government is continuously reviewing staffing patterns within the Health Department to ensure better utilisation of available human resources and strengthen institutional capacity.

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“The objective is to make healthcare services more responsive, efficient and focused on public welfare. Administrative reforms, balanced utilisation of resources and a culture of accountability are essential for strengthening the healthcare system,” Gupta said.

She said periodic reviews of postings and timely redeployment of personnel could contribute significantly to improving service delivery and governance within healthcare institutions.

The proposed transfers come amid a wider restructuring exercise being undertaken by the Delhi Government in the health sector. Gupta pointed out that a similar human resource overhaul was recently carried out in the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

As part of that exercise, more than 40 medical, paramedical and administrative personnel were transferred, while experienced medical officers from various hospitals and healthcare institutions were deployed to strengthen procurement, supply and administrative systems.

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