Delhi CM Rekha asks MCD to intensify cleanliness drive ahead of Diwali

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to intensify cleanliness drive ahead of Diwali, ordering night-time cleaning in residential colonies and major markets and warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta asked civic officials to remove garbage dumps, ensure timely waste collection and deploy additional staff wherever required. She also directed senior officers to personally inspect their respective areas and ensure that shortcomings were addressed immediately.

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The Chief Minister said complaints had been received about garbage lying unattended and delays in waste collection in several areas, with the results of cleanliness efforts not being adequately reflected on the ground. She asked officials to take these complaints seriously and ensure visible improvements across the Capital before the festive season.

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Gupta directed Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar to expedite the cleanliness drive. She said additional manpower should be deployed in areas where it was needed and new workers hired for night-time cleaning, if required, to ensure that residential colonies and major markets remained clean during the day.

Emphasising coordination between sweeping and waste collection, she said delays in lifting garbage often led to waste accumulating again. Officials were directed to remove garbage, construction debris and dirt from roads, intersections, flyovers, markets and residential areas, while also addressing dust on roads through regular cleaning.

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Gupta said cleanliness could not be improved merely through meetings and reports, and stressed the need for field inspections, coordination among agencies and greater use of technology to strengthen monitoring.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also directed corporation officials to use technology to improve sanitation and eliminate garbage dumps, warning that action would be taken against those found negligent.

“Cleanliness is not merely a government campaign, but a responsibility linked to public interest and the dignity of citizens,” Sood said, adding that a positive change in cleanliness should be visible across Delhi during the festive period.

The meeting was attended by Sood, Wahi, Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Khirwar and senior officials of the departments concerned and civic agencies.