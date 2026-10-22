DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha asks MCD to intensify cleanliness drive ahead of Diwali

Delhi CM Rekha asks MCD to intensify cleanliness drive ahead of Diwali

Orders night-time cleaning in major markets, colonies

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:35 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a meeting with Mayor Pravesh Wahi and other officials in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to intensify cleanliness drive ahead of Diwali, ordering night-time cleaning in residential colonies and major markets and warning that negligence would not be tolerated.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta asked civic officials to remove garbage dumps, ensure timely waste collection and deploy additional staff wherever required. She also directed senior officers to personally inspect their respective areas and ensure that shortcomings were addressed immediately.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said complaints had been received about garbage lying unattended and delays in waste collection in several areas, with the results of cleanliness efforts not being adequately reflected on the ground. She asked officials to take these complaints seriously and ensure visible improvements across the Capital before the festive season.

Advertisement

Gupta directed Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar to expedite the cleanliness drive. She said additional manpower should be deployed in areas where it was needed and new workers hired for night-time cleaning, if required, to ensure that residential colonies and major markets remained clean during the day.

Emphasising coordination between sweeping and waste collection, she said delays in lifting garbage often led to waste accumulating again. Officials were directed to remove garbage, construction debris and dirt from roads, intersections, flyovers, markets and residential areas, while also addressing dust on roads through regular cleaning.

Advertisement

Gupta said cleanliness could not be improved merely through meetings and reports, and stressed the need for field inspections, coordination among agencies and greater use of technology to strengthen monitoring.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood also directed corporation officials to use technology to improve sanitation and eliminate garbage dumps, warning that action would be taken against those found negligent.

“Cleanliness is not merely a government campaign, but a responsibility linked to public interest and the dignity of citizens,” Sood said, adding that a positive change in cleanliness should be visible across Delhi during the festive period.

The meeting was attended by Sood, Wahi, Delhi Chief Secretary Rajiv Verma, Khirwar and senior officials of the departments concerned and civic agencies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts