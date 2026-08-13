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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha, BJP national president Nabin lead Tiranga Yatra

Delhi CM Rekha, BJP national president Nabin lead Tiranga Yatra

Students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, Cabinet ministers take part

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:54 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Cabinet ministers during the Tiranga Yatra at India Gate in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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A grand Tiranga Yatra was held from India Gate to Kartavya Path here on Wednesday as part of the nationwide ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participating in the march in the presence of BJP national president and MP Nitin Nabin and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra.

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The yatra, organised by the Delhi Government, began at India Gate and proceeded via Rafi Marg to Kartavya Path. Thousands of school and college students, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and citizens participated in the procession, carrying the Tricolour and raising patriotic slogans.

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Delhi Government Cabinet Ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ravindra Indraj Singh were also present at the event. The participation of students, NCC cadets and NSS volunteers was a major highlight of the yatra.

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Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Nabin said: “Following the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative has become a powerful campaign of public participation. People from every section of society are enthusiastically joining the campaign with a sense of respect for the Tricolour and pride in the nation”.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said Independence Day is an occasion to remember the country’s journey and achievements while reaffirming the commitment to its future.

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She said, “August 15 is not only a celebration of independence, but also an opportunity to remember India’s glorious journey and achievements. Since independence, India has overcome numerous challenges and made remarkable progress in various fields, including development, science, technology, economy, education and infrastructure. This journey is a story of the hard work, determination and collective contribution of crores of citizens of the country. Every nation’s journey comes with challenges and scope for improvement, but Independence Day gives us an opportunity to look back at where we started and how far we have come today. While taking pride in India’s achievements, we should make even bigger commitments for the years ahead.”

The Chief Minister also urged Delhi residents to actively participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by hoisting the Tricolour at their homes and sharing selfies with the national flag on social media. She said, “This is not merely a campaign, but a collective expression of respect, pride and unity towards the nation.”

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