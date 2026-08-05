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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha cancels licence of Jan Aushadhi Kendra vendor

Delhi CM Rekha cancels licence of Jan Aushadhi Kendra vendor

Viral video shows staff refusing to provide medicines to patients, attendants

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday ordered immediate cancellation of the licence of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra vendor at a government hospital in Dwarka after a viral video allegedly showed staff refusing to provide medicines to patients and attendants.

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Calling the incident “completely unacceptable”, Gupta said the Delhi Government would follow a zero-tolerance policy towards negligence, indifference and abuse of authority in public services.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Public service is non-negotiable.”

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“The licence of the medical store concerned stands cancelled with immediate effect. Those who deny citizens their rightful services, defy lawful directions or display arrogance towards the public will face the full force of the law,” she said.

“In Delhi, there will be zero tolerance for negligence, indifference or abuse of authority,” she said.

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The action came after a video from the Jan Aushadhi Kendra at a government hospital in Dwarka surfaced online and was widely shared on social media. The video, which Gupta also shared on her Instagram account, purportedly shows a man alleging that the pharmacy staff refused to provide medicines to patients and their attendants. One of the staff members is also heard saying, “Go and complain to whoever you want.”

Responding to the video, Gupta said she had received the clip from several people who had tagged her on social media.

“Refusing essential items like medicine while the floor is being mopped is simply unacceptable,” she said.

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