Delhi CM Rekha congratulates ABVP candidates, says victory brings ‘special joy’ to her

The BJP and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday hailed the organisation’s performance in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in a post on X, congratulated the ABVP candidates on their DUSU victory, saying the results reflected the youth’s faith in the values of “knowledge, character and unity” and “Nation First”. She also said her personal association with the DU and DUSU made the victory a moment of “special joy” for her.

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ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the outcome reflected students support for the organisation’s ideology and work.

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“The DUSU result is a clear reflection of students’ trust in ABVP’s work, ideology and organisational commitment. Despite attempts to create disturbances during the elections, ABVP workers remained disciplined and committed to the democratic process. Delhi University students have shown that they believe in social harmony rather than caste-based divisions. India’s Gen-Z is cultured, nationalist and believes in social harmony and the spirit of ‘Nation First’. The result also makes it clear that success in student politics cannot be achieved merely through political influence or external political machinery. It has to be earned through sustained work among students," Solanki said.

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the result showed that student politics could not be driven by external political influence.

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“The DUSU result has clearly demonstrated that Congress’s political machinery cannot deliver success in student politics. Despite the involvement of the Congress, NSUI, Aam Aadmi Party and other organisations, Delhi University students gave their clear mandate to the ABVP. Student politics is ultimately about students, and their trust is earned through consistent work, presence on campus and commitment to student issues. This result is a clear message against attempts to run student politics through external political influence,” Sharma said.

Newly elected DUSU president Yash Dabas attributed the mandate to what he described as support for social harmony, patriotism and student power.

“This mandate represents the trust of DU students in social harmony, patriotism and student power. Students have made it clear that the students’ union should rise above caste and divisive politics and focus on student and national issues. Delhi University’s Gen-Z has given a clear message that it believes in social harmony and nationalism. I will work to transform this trust into responsibility and ensure that the voice of every student is represented strongly through the students’ union.”

Newly elected secretary Riya Chhawdi said her priorities would include student safety, facilities and equal opportunities. “I am grateful to the students of Delhi University for giving me this responsibility. Our focus will be on student safety, better facilities, equal opportunities and creating a positive academic environment. We will work to ensure that the concerns of students, particularly women students, receive due attention."

Joint Secretary Lakshya Raj Singh said the victory brought greater responsibility towards students. “This victory reflects the unity of ABVP workers and the trust of DU students. The mandate brings with it a greater responsibility to remain accessible to students and work consistently for resolving their concerns. We will work to translate this trust into meaningful action on the campus.”

CJP takes swipe at Oppn

Taking a swipe at the Opposition after the DUSU election results, Saurav Das, co-convener of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), attributed the outcome to what he described as a lack of unity among opposition groups and alleged that their fragmented approach had benefited the ruling side.

Commenting on the results, Das said, “A majority of the students are against the present regime, but fractured, and hence it benefits the regime. But this is a silver lining. Those bagging positions must remember they are not kings or queens. The majority did not vote for them.”

Das also criticised the Congress and its organisational wings, while referring to Shokeen’s victory and the differences surrounding the allocation of the NSUI ticket.