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Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha gives appointment letters to 1,368 teachers

Delhi CM Rekha gives appointment letters to 1,368 teachers

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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CM Rekha Gupta distributes appointment letters to newly appointed government teachers in New Delhi. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 1,368 newly appointed teachers at a state-level ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam here.

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The appointments include 1,015 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), 236 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and 117 music teachers.

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Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the appointment letters represented not just employment but a responsibility to shape the future of lakhs of children in Delhi. She said the government was working to ensure that every classroom had qualified and dedicated teachers, along with better infrastructure, technology, sports and arts opportunities.

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She urged the newly appointed teachers to act as mentors, role models and guides for students.

Education Minister Ashish Sood said the government had accelerated recruitment to address teacher vacancies. Around 751 candidates were appointed in April-May, while 1,368 teachers have been appointed in the latest phase.

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