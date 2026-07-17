Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces Atal Canteen, 50 new U-Special bus routes at Delhi varsity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that an Atal Canteen serving nutritious meals for Rs 5 will be launched on the Delhi University (DU) campus on August 16, while 50 new U-Special bus routes will soon be introduced to improve connectivity for students.

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The announcements were made during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.

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The event marked the college’s 60-year journey and was attended by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, College Principal Prof Arun Kumar Atri, faculty members, students, alumni and other members of the academic community. The Chief Minister also unveiled the year-long Diamond Jubilee events calendar and the QR code for the college’s digital archives.

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Congratulating the institution, Gupta said, “Shaheed Bhagat Singh College has been nurturing generations of students with quality education, discipline and the spirit of ‘Nation First’.” She said institutions like the college play a vital role in shaping the country’s future by preparing young people for nation building.

Highlighting the Centre’s education reforms, she said, “India is setting new benchmarks in innovation and modernisation in education.” She added that the Delhi Government is strengthening schools and higher educational institutions with better infrastructure, smart classrooms, modern laboratories and advanced technological facilities.

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Gupta said the government is also working to improve educational infrastructure and hostel facilities as part of its vision to develop Delhi into a global education hub. She said a proposal is under consideration to develop hostel facilities for Delhi University students at the proposed new campus of Indira Gandhi University.

Prof Yogesh Singh congratulated the college on completing 60 years and highlighted its academic achievements. He said Shaheed Bhagat Singh College had made a significant jump in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), moving from the 101st to the 39th position, reflecting the collective efforts of the college community.

Prof Singh said, “Sixty years represents not just a passage of time but a rich tradition and culture. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, he said “This is the right time to make India the best in the world. He also urged college principals to establish business incubators on their campuses and encouraged students to read Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s jail diary to draw inspiration from the freedom fighter’s ideals and patriotism.”