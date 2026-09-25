Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces plan to improve infra at Anganwadi centres

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a plan to improve infrastructure at Anganwadi centres and assured workers of an increase in honorarium as the Delhi Government kicked off a constituency-wise felicitation programme for Anganwadi and Palna workers under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’.

The initiative, launched on the occasion of the 9th National Nutrition Month, will recognise workers associated with around 10,870 Anganwadi centres across Delhi.

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The government plans to shift Anganwadi centres from rented premises to MC school buildings as a step towards developing better, permanent facilities over the next 2 years. The centres will have access to toilets, parks and play areas.