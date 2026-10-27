DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags poor upkeep at Soor Ghat

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags poor upkeep at Soor Ghat

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:51 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
Advertisement

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday flagged poor sanitation, damaged infrastructure and inadequate basic amenities at Soor Ghat during an inspection of preparations for Chhath Puja, directing officials to complete all pending works before the festival.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the condition of several facilities, including dilapidated gates, rusted structures, toilets, lighting and water arrangements. She instructed officials to undertake proper repairs rather than resorting to temporary fixes.

Advertisement

Gupta directed the departments concerned to carry out thorough cleaning, painting and maintenance of the ghat premises. She also ordered immediate repairs to damaged structures and asked officials to ensure all facilities were functional before devotees began arriving for the festival.

Advertisement

Reviewing the lighting arrangements, she instructed officials to ensure adequate illumination on both sides of the ghat and repair faulty lights. She also sought explanations from officials after noticing shortcomings in the water arrangements and directed them to inspect water connections and ensure adequate bathing facilities for devotees.

The poor condition of toilets and other basic amenities also drew the Chief Minister’s attention. She ordered immediate cleaning and repairs, stressing that merely planning arrangements would not be sufficient unless the facilities were fit for public use.

Advertisement

Gupta also reviewed the progress and timelines of ongoing works. Expressing concern over the absence of a clear action plan, she directed departments to improve coordination and ensure that cleaning, repairs, lighting, security and other arrangements were completed within the stipulated timeframe.

“All arrangements must be in place before Chhath. Negligence in ensuring devotees’ safety and convenience will not be tolerated,” Gupta said.

She emphasised that preparations should be completed well in advance of the festival rather than being left until the last moment, so that devotees did not face any inconvenience.

The CM said Chhath was a celebration of faith, emotions and traditions that connected lakhs of Purvanchal families living in Delhi with their roots. She added that providing devotees with a clean, safe and convenient environment was the government’s responsibility.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts