Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags poor upkeep at Soor Ghat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday flagged poor sanitation, damaged infrastructure and inadequate basic amenities at Soor Ghat during an inspection of preparations for Chhath Puja, directing officials to complete all pending works before the festival.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the condition of several facilities, including dilapidated gates, rusted structures, toilets, lighting and water arrangements. She instructed officials to undertake proper repairs rather than resorting to temporary fixes.

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Gupta directed the departments concerned to carry out thorough cleaning, painting and maintenance of the ghat premises. She also ordered immediate repairs to damaged structures and asked officials to ensure all facilities were functional before devotees began arriving for the festival.

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Reviewing the lighting arrangements, she instructed officials to ensure adequate illumination on both sides of the ghat and repair faulty lights. She also sought explanations from officials after noticing shortcomings in the water arrangements and directed them to inspect water connections and ensure adequate bathing facilities for devotees.

The poor condition of toilets and other basic amenities also drew the Chief Minister’s attention. She ordered immediate cleaning and repairs, stressing that merely planning arrangements would not be sufficient unless the facilities were fit for public use.

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Gupta also reviewed the progress and timelines of ongoing works. Expressing concern over the absence of a clear action plan, she directed departments to improve coordination and ensure that cleaning, repairs, lighting, security and other arrangements were completed within the stipulated timeframe.

“All arrangements must be in place before Chhath. Negligence in ensuring devotees’ safety and convenience will not be tolerated,” Gupta said.

She emphasised that preparations should be completed well in advance of the festival rather than being left until the last moment, so that devotees did not face any inconvenience.

The CM said Chhath was a celebration of faith, emotions and traditions that connected lakhs of Purvanchal families living in Delhi with their roots. She added that providing devotees with a clean, safe and convenient environment was the government’s responsibility.