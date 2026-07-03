Delhi CM Rekha Gupta honours surgeon Pawanindra Lal with Chikitsa Vibhushan Samman

Laparoscopic, robotic and gastrointestinal surgeon Dr Pawanindra Lal was conferred the Chikitsa Vibhushan Samman by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), East Delhi branch, during National Doctors’ Day celebrations in the Capital, recognising his contribution to patient care, medical education and healthcare advancement.

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The award was presented by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Poorva Sanskritik Kendra on July 1. The ceremony was attended by Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Krishna Nagar MLA Dr Anil Goyal, and members of the medical fraternity. The Chikitsa Vibhushan Samman is given to distinguished doctors for excellence in clinical practice, patient care, medical education and healthcare development.

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Dr Lal, a pioneer of minimal access surgery in India, has spent decades advancing laparoscopic and robotic gastrointestinal procedures. He is Senior Consultant in the Department of Robotic, Minimal Access and General Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, and President of the International College of Laparoscopic Surgeons.

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He also helped establish the country’s first Department of Minimal Access Surgery in a government medical college, strengthening surgical training and promoting minimally invasive techniques.

Receiving the award, Dr Lal said: “I am deeply honoured to receive the Chikitsa Vibhushan Samman. I dedicate it to my mentors, colleagues, students and the entire healthcare team.