Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects DU campus, directs officials to address student safety concerns

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday evening inspected the Delhi University campus area and interacted with women students outside the Arts Faculty to hear their concerns about safety and civic infrastructure.

During the inspection, officials identified several issues, including dark spots, inadequate street lighting, damaged footpaths, gaps in CCTV coverage and accumulation of waste.

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The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to address the issues without delay and ensure corrective measures are taken on each of the concerns identified during the visit. Compliance with the directions will be reviewed subsequently.

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The inspection comes amid concerns over the safety of students, particularly women, in and around university campuses.

“Campus safety is non-negotiable. No lapses will be tolerated,” Gupta said.