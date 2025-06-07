Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inspects Shalimar Bagh schools

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Friday held a key meeting with principals of government schools from the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency and senior Education Department officials to assess the status of education infrastructure and academic standards in the area. Cabinet Minister Pravesh Verma was also present.

The meeting focused on reviewing academic quality, digital infrastructure, and future requirements for government schools. The Chief Minister directed officials to urgently upgrade basic facilities such as clean toilets, safe drinking water, proper lighting, and comfortable seating. She also instructed the PWD’s Horticulture Department to enhance greenery and landscaping in school premises.

“Our goal is not just to build school buildings, but to create a robust education system that helps shape the nation’s future,” said CM Gupta. She emphasised that reforms must be comprehensive, covering infrastructure, digital education, teacher training, and student support.

The CM announced a major digital push in government schools, including the creation of thousands of smart classrooms, 125 digital libraries, and 100 language labs across the city this year. Schools will be equipped with smart boards, IT tools, and modern laboratories. She also stressed on identifying meritorious, struggling, and specially-abled students to ensure equal access to education through additional guidance and resources.

In a boost for high-achieving students, the Chief Minister announced that 1,200 students who excelled in Class X and XII board exams will receive free laptops. She also highlighted the new “75 CM Shri Schools” initiative, calling it a transformative step that aims to deliver government education on par with or better than private institutions.

CM Gupta took sharp aim at the previous AAP government, calling its education model “artificial.” She cited an example of a school built in 2018 that deteriorated within two years, describing it as symbolic of a governance failure. Referring to Haiderpur village, she said students there still lack access to an English medium school or science stream courses.

“Despite all the propaganda about educational reform, most schools under the previous government lacked sports grounds, faced hygiene and security challenges, and had no permanent principals,” she said. The CM asserted that her government is now addressing these gaps by filling vacant posts, appointing full-time principals, and deploying sanitation and security staff.

Questioning the AAP-led government’s decision to form a parallel state education board, CM Gupta warned that it could negatively impact students' college admissions and certificate recognition. “This was a decision that puts the future of children at risk,” she added.

Concluding the meeting, the CM said serious irregularities were uncovered in the construction of classrooms under the previous regime and that legal action will be taken based on the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. “Those who enabled corruption through collision will now face the law. The betrayal of public trust will be accounted for,” she said.