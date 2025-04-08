DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauds DAV institution’s role in nation-building

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauds DAV institution’s role in nation-building

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday praised the DAV institution for its pivotal role in integrating education, culture and nation-building, calling it a “laboratory of personality development” during the DAV College Managing Committee’s programme “Sankalp se Siddhi – Naya Satra,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta. File
Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday praised the DAV institution for its pivotal role in integrating education, culture and nation-building, calling it a “laboratory of personality development” during the DAV College Managing Committee’s programme “Sankalp se Siddhi – Naya Satra, Nayi Urja.”

CM Gupta, who was the chief guest at the event, highlighted DAV’s 140-year legacy of promoting not just academic excellence but also moral values and social responsibility among students.

“DAV institution is a unique blend of modern knowledge and ancient Vedic wisdom, dedicated to shaping responsible and cultured citizens,” she said.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister noted that the institution has played a significant role in the lives of notable figures such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and MS Dhoni. With over 1,000 schools, colleges and universities across 23 states, DAV continues to be a beacon of holistic education, she added.

CM Gupta also underscored the Delhi Government’s focus on educational innovation and quality, stating that 19.29 per cent of the Capital’s annual budget had been allocated to the education sector this year.

Advertisement

“Our vision is to build a generation of students who are academically sound, morally upright and socially conscious,” she said.

“In the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, institutions like DAV are vital partners,” she said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper