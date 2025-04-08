Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauds DAV institution’s role in nation-building

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday praised the DAV institution for its pivotal role in integrating education, culture and nation-building, calling it a “laboratory of personality development” during the DAV College Managing Committee’s programme “Sankalp se Siddhi – Naya Satra, Nayi Urja.”

CM Gupta, who was the chief guest at the event, highlighted DAV’s 140-year legacy of promoting not just academic excellence but also moral values and social responsibility among students.

“DAV institution is a unique blend of modern knowledge and ancient Vedic wisdom, dedicated to shaping responsible and cultured citizens,” she said.

The Chief Minister noted that the institution has played a significant role in the lives of notable figures such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and MS Dhoni. With over 1,000 schools, colleges and universities across 23 states, DAV continues to be a beacon of holistic education, she added.

CM Gupta also underscored the Delhi Government’s focus on educational innovation and quality, stating that 19.29 per cent of the Capital’s annual budget had been allocated to the education sector this year.

“Our vision is to build a generation of students who are academically sound, morally upright and socially conscious,” she said.

“In the journey towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, institutions like DAV are vital partners,” she said.